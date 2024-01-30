Megan Thee Stallion to Appear on ‘Good Morning America’ Tomorrow

Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion will appear on the hit talk show Good Morning America on January 30.

Stallion, quickly rose to fame after the release of her 2018 hit song “Big Ole Freak.” However, after being the victim of a 2020 shooting incident, the rap star took a brief hiatus. With fans anticipating a new album, people are buzzing about the reason for her visit to the talk show.

Meg the Stallion Gets Personal in New Song

Stallion, who attended a pool party in Los Angeles pool party that featured the likes of Kylie Jenner was shot in the foot. The shooter was her one-time friend and fellow rap star Tory Lanez. The “WAP” rapper had to testify against her former friend in court last year. In 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting.

Megan has admitted the entire situation was a lot to deal with in her recent song “Cobra”.

“Breaking down and I had the whole world watching. But the worst part is really who watched me? Every night I cried, I almost died And nobody close tried to stop me.”

“I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinking. Probably why I always end up drinking. How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist? S––, I’d probably bleed out some Pinot”

Rap Star Takes Aim In New Song

Some are speculating that the reason for Stallion’s visit to Good Morning America is the release of her new song “Hiss.”. In the song, many speculated that the Texas native took a jab at fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj.

“These h–– don’t be mad at Megan, these h–– mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” Megan says in the song.

Many people speculated that the lyric was directed at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty previously plead guilty to attempted rape and served four years in prison. He is a registered sex offender and Megan’s Law refers to a US law that requires all states to have sex offender registries that are available to the public.