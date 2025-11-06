Mega Millions Reaches Longest Ever Run Without A Winner: Insane Jackpot Is Yours For The Taking

Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions has gone the longest ever in the lottery’s history without a winner. So as you can imagine, the jackpot is pretty insane, and it’s yours for the taking. If you have the right numbers, that is.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $843 million. That’s a life-changing amount of money that many of us will never see. It’s all due to the fact that the lottery has gone the longest ever without a winner, so the jackpot just keeps accumulating.

This Friday will be the 38th consecutive drawing since someone has one the jackpot. You’d have to go back all the way to 2021 to find a streak that has stretched this long. That streak was 37 consecutive drawings until there was a winner. A lot of people have been unlucky, but when someone hits, they’re going to be extremely lucky.

Mega Millions is in 45 states plus DC, so you have a lot of competition. But you’re really just competing against fate. In New York, several people are trying to tempt fate by going to a store where previous Powerball winners bought tickets.

Mega Millions Jackpot

Speaking with the New York Post, these people weighed in on the big jackpot.

“This store might make me a millionaire. After all, it’s the lucky store. I’m hoping coming here pays off,” Harris Heywood told the outlet. He bought his tickets at V&C Taneja, a BP gas station. “When I saw [the triple win] on the news, I started coming here.”

Shahid Shah, the manager of said gas station, said a lot of people have been coming to the store to tempt their luck.

“People are coming from the Bronx, Brooklyn, and even Connecticut because they hear about us,” he said. “They spend $100, $200, and more. One man already spent $120 this morning.”

“We had a lot of people earlier, and we are expecting much more,” he said. “ I hope someone hits the jackpot here and breaks the [losing streak].”

But you don’t have to live in New York or have a fancy gas station to win. Just be lucky. It’s not hard, right?