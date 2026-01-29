Matthew Lillard Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s Negative Comment About Him

Matthew Lillard has responded to director Quentin Tarantino’s comment about his acting skills. And he’s really not that bothered by them. However, he’s appreciated the overwhelming slew of positive support and encouragement that’s come from the industry and fans.

On December 2, 2025, the acclaimed director appeared on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. There, he gave his pretty damning comments about many actors, such as Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and our titular Matthew Lillard.

“I don’t care for Matthew Lillard,” he said of the actor who’s revered by a generation.

Matthew Lillard was the face of Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, and has recently enticed a whole other generation from his role in the Five Nights At Freddy’s film adaptation.

So to hear that Quentin Tarantino would dare say anything remotely negative about the beloved actor, fans and industry friends alike stood up for Lillard.

The likes of James Gunn, Mike Flanagan, George Clooney, and many others all stepped up to say just how great they think Matthew Lillard is, as both an actor and a human.

Matthew Lillard spoke to Entertainment Weekly, where he shared just how insane the support has been and his thoughts on Tarantino’s comment.

“It was crazy. I keep showing it to my wife to convince her that I am worthy, that people still like me,” he said. “I am a piece of a–!”

“It was like living through your own wake,” he continued. “All those R.I.P. emails or tweets and Instagram posts and TikToks, all of the things we see after somebody passes are so sweet. And the reality is I just got to live through all of it firsthand — alive and kicking! I can’t imagine a more lovely reaction to what happened.”

“Nobody has to like me,” he said. “Nobody has to like any actor out there, obviously. It’s personal preference. I am not everyone’s first choice, that is obvious, but to then have that kind of reaction was beautiful.”

Keep your head high, king.