‘Married at First Sight’ Star Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Fiancé

A Married at First Sight alum has welcomed her second baby with her fiancé.

Paige Banks and Justin Williams just welcomed their second daughter, Naomi Love, on August 30. Banks, already a mom to Nova Rae, told PEOPLE that their new addition “has already filled our hearts with immeasurable joy.”

“Naomi has already filled our hearts with immeasurable joy, and together our girls are teaching us new depths of love, patience, and gratitude,” the Married at First Sight fan favorite told the outlet about the new baby.

The new mom of two gushed to PEOPLE that she and Williams are “so elated” with their baby girl and are happy to see their 19-month-old daughter become a “big sister.”

Banks was sure to share adorable photos of the new little one on Instagram.

“Nova Rae has graduated as ‘Big Sister’ as our beautiful baby girl, Naomi Love, joined us earthside on August 30, 2025, and we are so elated!” Banks told PEOPLE. “Watching Nova step into her new role has been the sweetest gift—her sweet hugs and proud smiles remind us daily how much love she has to share with her ‘baby.'”

We are beyond thankful for this new chapter and can’t wait to see the unbreakable bond between our daughters blossom,” she added.

‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Gush Over Star’s New Baby

Meanwhile, Married at First Sight fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate Banks on her second child.

” She’s a doll!! Congratulations, mom and dad!!” one onlooker exclaimed. “Aww, she’s beautiful! Congratulations!” a second fan added. “Another beautiful princess. Blessings always,” a third fan chimed in.

Banks, a participant on season 12 of Married at First Sight, announced her engagement to Williams via PEOPLE in 2024. She shared that Williams proposed at a Ferris wheel, their first meeting spot, after initially bringing her there to “take pictures.”

“He just was reflecting on the year we had together and how much he loved me and wanted to continue doing life with me,” she told the outlet. “[He] said he got me a necklace for our one year, and once I opened it, I saw the ring and was pleasantly surprised.”

“It was a nice 360 moment,” she gushed.