Man Stabbed in Neck at Jamie Foxx's Halloween Party`

A Halloween celebration at Jamie Foxx’s California mansion took a violent turn after a man suffered a stab wound to the neck, prompting police to arrest a suspect for assault with a deadly weapon.

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According to TMZ, the incident unfolded Saturday night, November 7, at Foxx’s sprawling Thousand Oaks property, where the actor’s daughter, Anelise, organized the annual Halloween party.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that deputies and paramedics rushed to the residence following reports of a stabbing. The male victim suffered a superficial wound, and paramedics treated him at the scene.

Halloween Party Turned Slasher

Authorities subsequently arrested a male suspect on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. However, officials have not publicly identified the suspect or disclosed what triggered the confrontation.

Video footage from outside the property captured the chaotic aftermath. Several individuals appeared in handcuffs as law enforcement officers directed hundreds of costumed partygoers away from the mansion.

Photographs from the scene also revealed a sign that explicitly prohibited attendees from bringing real or fake weapons onto the property.

Despite the security measure, the incident prompted a significant police response and disrupted the festivities.

It remains unclear whether Foxx attended the party or stayed at the mansion when the stabbing occurred. The Oscar-winning actor has not publicly addressed the incident.

Anelise organizes the annual Halloween celebration, which features musical performances and attracts large crowds. The event, known as SKVLK Fest, has previously drawn attention following an incident involving rapper GloRilla.

During last year’s celebration, someone threw a glass bottle toward the stage while GloRilla performed. Foxx subsequently confronted the crowd over the incident, expressing his frustration before the rapper resumed her performance.