Who Is Maluma’s Girlfriend? Everything We Know About His Relationships

Colombian-born singer Maluma has become one of the world’s hottest Latin-urban music artists. In addition to hitting it big on the Billboard charts with singles like “Felices los 4” and “El Préstamo,” he’s collaborated with some of the industry’s most popular performers, including Madonna, Shakira, and Ricky Martin. The 27-year-old superstar has also dated his fair share of women, though it looks as though he may currently be off the market. Is Maluma in a relationship? Who is Maluma’s girlfriend? Here’s a look at the singer’s dating history and who he is involved with now.

Who Are Maluma’s Past Girlfriends?

(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

As someone who likes to keep his personal life as private as possible, Maluma isn’t one to talk openly about his romantic relationships. However, we do have a general idea of his dating history beginning in 2015, when it was rumored that he was hooking up with Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda. If that relationship was real, it was relatively short-lived, as Belinda was publicly dating magician Criss Angel by 2016.

Maluma was then linked to Brazilian singer Anitta after the pair were photographed locking lips in 2017. This turned out to be a false alarm, however, as the kiss was just part of a performance—the pair were singing their hit song, “Sim Ou Não,” at a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In 2018, the Grammy-winning artist started dating model Natalia Barulich, whom he met a year earlier on the set of the video for his song, “Felices los 4.” The couple dated for about two years, during which time Maluma frequently appeared on Barulich’s Instagram feed.

But by late 2019 the pair had called it quits, though the exact reason is unknown. In a June 2020 interview with Hola!, Barulich revealed that her relationship with Maluma hadn’t been all sunshine and roses. “I was giving 1000% and I was only receiving 20%,” she confessed. “I would say that some days I got more and that was what made me stay. It was warm, it was cold, I felt I was living for my partner.”

Barulich also threw some shade at her ex when discussing how she coped with their breakup. “There were days when I felt stronger than others, then I felt sad, missing the relationship in some way,” she explained. “But for me, it was very toxic…I missed the idea that I had created in my mind, which did not really exist.”

As for Maluma, he confirmed the split in an interview with Accessonline.com, saying, “Right now, I’m single, and I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now in my life. I’m too focused in what’s happening right now. I’m giving my energy to this song. I’m giving my energy to my career right now. I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now, you know?”

But the “Hawái” singer did note that he did not plan to be single forever. “I mean, I want to have a girlfriend,” he added. “I wanna get married one day. I wanna have a family—that’s one of my biggest dreams in my life—but I think I’m too young for that. I just turned 26 years old, and I don’t feel like that’s what I want right now, and my career is just starting. So of course, one day I’m going to find the love of my life.”

Who Is Maluma Dating Now?

It may be that Maluma has found the love of his life in his current girlfriend, Susana Gomez. While neither have publicly confirmed their relationship, the two have been inseparable since they were first spotted holding hands in 2020.

Further evidence of their relationship can be found in a video of the singer celebrating the launch of his new album with friends, as well as in a blurry Christmas pic on Maluma’s Instagram feed that features the pair kissing alongside the caption, “Gracias santa!”

Not all that much is known about Susana Gomez, as she’s not a celebrity and likes to keep a low profile. Some sources report that she’s from Medellín, which is the same Colombian city Maluma hails from. There are also reports that she’s a professional architect and runs an interior design firm called Ese + Ese.

We wish these two lovebirds the best!