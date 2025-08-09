major-electronic-music-artist-and-wife-reveal-big-baby-news

The beats won’t be the only thing dropping—a major electronic music artist and his wife just announced they’ve added a baby headliner.

On July 25, DJ and producer Steve Aoki and his wife, Sasha Sofine, welcomed their first child—a baby boy. They shared the news with a joint Instagram post, featuring a photo of the newborn’s feet, hospital tag, and all.

The couple also unvieled a somwhat unique baby name…

“Rocky77 has arrived! We’re so in love with him already,” the new parents wrote alongside the sweet post.

“Even more special is that we get to celebrate our son’s birth on the same day as our wedding anniversary,” they added. “Surprise arrival, he came out on his own time, already writing his first chapter of life. Let the adventures begin!”

Steve Aoki’s Fans Get Hung Up on His New Baby’s Name

Of course, many fans and collegues jumped to the comments to congratulate the couple on the new baby. However, a lot of folks couldn’t help put question the supposed name choice of the new bundle of joy.

“Nobody’s gonna mention how the baby has an email address for a name?” one fan joked in the comments section. “Hoping it’s his stage name,” another onlooker added. “The number can’t be in the name it can’t be,” yet another fan speculated.

Steve Aoki and Sasha Sofine pictured back in May. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aoki and Sasha got married in July 2024. He announced their baby news during a live performance at Barasti Beach in Dubai last January, as shared in this Instagram video.

“This is a special moment. This is my wife, and we’re having a baby,” the 47-year-old gushed to the crowd, with Sasha joining him on stage.

The celebration took an exciting turn when the DJ’s team unveiled a white sheet cake, elegantly adorned with his name in vibrant blue and pink lettering.

“We’re going to find out if it’s a boy or if it’s a girl,” Aoki told the crowd.

Moments later, Sasha playfully smashed the cake into Aoki’s face, just as blue confetti and smoke erupted across the stage, announcing they were expecting a baby boy.

The words “It’s a boy” lit up on the screen, as the couple embraced in a smooch.