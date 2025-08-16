luke-combs-shares-photo-of-wife-nicole-sunbathing-to-mark-her-birthday.

Country singer and avid Tracy Chapman fan Luke Combs showed off his wife’s fit figure on her birthday, calling her a “stone cold fox.”

On July 21, Combs took to Instagram to wish his 33-year-old bride and mother of his two sons a happy birthday. Of course, this meant flaunting her mommy curves in a sizzling snap to kick things off.

In the first snap, the blonde beauty lounged effortlessly on a boat, soaking up the lake vibes. Rocking a red bikini top and a snakeskin-print bottom, she flaunted her sun-kissed legs and toned abs that would make anyone do a double-take. A trucker hat and shades completed the laid-back yet sultry look, giving off major “lake life goddess” energy. She’s proof that being a mom of two and the wife of a country music star doesn’t mean dialing down the glam—it means turning up the heat.

Luke Combs, 35, proudly shared more snaps of his stunning blonde wife, stealing the spotlight with her effortless charm. In one shot, she rocked a daringly low-cut top, turning heads and commanding attention. Another featured her reeling in the catch of the day, sporting daisy dukes and a crop top that perfectly highlighted her toned figure.

A true knockout, both on and off the water!

Luke Combs Fans Gush Over Sweet Post For His Wife’s Birthday

“Happy Birthday to this stone cold fox! Me and the boys love you so much [Nicole Combs] and are so thankful for you every day, but maybe just a little extra today,” Combs wrote alongside the series of sizzling snaps.

“I LOVE YOUUUU,” his happy wife shot back in the replies.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs fans marveled at his wife’s figure despite recently having two children.

“Smoke show has 2 babies, whatttttt,” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “Ouuuuuuu Weeeee!” another fan added.

Combs met his wife in 2016 at a music festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, according to PEOPLE. They started dating soon after, got engaged in 2018, and married in August 2020.

Combs and Nicole welcomed their first child, son Tex Lawrence Combs, on Father’s Day in June 2022. Their second child, son Beau Lee Combs, was born in August 2023.