Shoppers Say Their Skin Looks Decades Younger With This Kate Middleton-Approved Face Oil

One product that is reportedly part of Kate Middleton’s beauty routine is rosehip oil. Considering the 40-year-old mom of three is absolutely stunning—even when baking cupcakes with her kids—and has flawless skin, anything she puts on her face intrigues me.

This Natural Solution For A Myriad Of Skin Needs

Rosehip oil—aka rosehip seed oil—is mostly grown in Chile and is derived from the rosa canina rose bush. It is pressed from the fruit and seeds of the rose plant, not extracted from the flower petals. And apparently, it’s been used since ancient times because of its healing benefits.

Loaded with skin-nourishing vitamins and essential fatty acids, rosehip oil also contains antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

When you use rosehip oil, it will hydrate and moisturize your skin and leave it soft and supple. Your skin will just soak it up, allowing the antioxidants to get deep into the skin’s layers. A 2015 study found that rosehip oil has several anti-aging properties, including its ability to keep the skin moisturized and the hydration locked in.

Rosehip oil is non-greasy and a fantastic natural moisturizer for all skin types, plus it will help exfoliate and brighten the skin to give you a natural glow. It also has those magic words that women in their 40s hear all the time—retinol and collagen-boost—to keep your skin elastic and firm as you age.

Another major health benefit is that it helps reduce inflammation, helps boost immunity, and protects your skin against sun damage. Rosehip oil can also reduce the appearance of scars and fine lines!

Kate Middleton And Shoppers Love Trilogy

Now that we know all of the benefits of rosehip oil, it’s time to give it a try. Since the Duchess of Cambridge is such a fan of Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, that seems like a good place to start.

As one reviewer noted, “[Kate Middleton] seems to drink from the fountain of youth, with the dewy, flawless skin of a precious child. If this is her secret, I want some for myself. I chose to repurchase this product a few times now because I have been so impressed.”

Trilogy has been clinically proven to help with scars, stretch marks, fine lines, and wrinkles. It can be used in the morning or at night. And, you can use it by itself or as part of a skincare routine. Many reviewers noted that what really sets this product apart from the rest is that it “truly absorbs” into the skin.

“I’ve tried other oils and it seems they would simply ‘sit’ on my skin; no absorption,” one customer shared. “I use this on my face and neck, of course, but I now use it on my legs, arms, etc. I am very satisfied!”

The bottom line here is that rosehip oil is the ultimate anti-aging skin product. Not only is it loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, it’s easy to use and it really does work!

