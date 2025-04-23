Little River Band Legend Roger McLachlan Dead at 71, Cause of Death Revealed

Roger McLachlan, the New Zealand-born bassist and co-founder of the Little River Band, has passed away at the age of 71.

Videos by Suggest

McLachlan contributed his bass talents to the first two Little River Band albums, Little River Band (1975) and After Hours (1976). His driving basslines are at the heart of standout tracks like “It’s a Long Way There,” “Curiosity (Killed the Cat),” “Emma,” and “Every Day of My Life.” Notably, “It’s a Long Way There” became the band’s breakthrough hit in the United States, climbing to number 31 on the charts in 1976, per Noise 11.

Meanwhile, the news of McLachlan’s passing was a shock to many, as he had been privately battling pancreatic cancer. Choosing to keep his illness private, Late for Breakfast frontman Michael Oliphant announced the sad news on Facebook on April 16.

“It is with enormous sadness I report that Roger McLachlan passed away today from complications due to pancreatic cancer, ” he wrote alongside a few photos of his friend performing. “He leaves behind his adoring wife, Desley, and a delightful, loving family who were all with him through the end.”

Oliphant explained McLachlan’s choice to keep his health issues private, saying, “Roger didn’t wish his struggle to be widely known and so chose to keep it just between family and a handful of friends. Roger was a wonderful friend, collaborator, musical powerhouse, absolute monster bass player, and all-round naughty boy…Life will never be the same. RIP, dear mate. Gutted.”

Roger McLachlan Left a Mark on the Little River Band with a Brief Tenure

McLachlan arrived in Australia in 1974 to take part in the production of Godspell. Soon after, he embarked on his next venture with the Little River Band. However, in 1976, McLachlan departed from the group and was succeeded by George McArdle. McArdle went on to contribute to the acclaimed albums Diamantina Cocktail (1977) and Sleeper Catcher (1978).

After his time with the Little River Band, he became a member of the Melbourne-based group Stars. Their debut album, Paradise, climbed to number 14 on the Australian charts and also featured the Top 40 hit “Look After Yourself.”

1986 marked a milestone year for McLachlan, as he played bass on John Farnham’s legendary album Whispering Jack. His talent continued to shine in 1994 when he contributed to Merril Bainbridge’s acclaimed album The Garden, including her chart-topping hit, “Mouth.”

Meanwhile, fans responded to the news of McLachlan’s passing by sharing heartfelt tributes and memories in the comments on Oliphant’s post. “Sad and can’t believe it. Every-time we touched base, he always looked the pillar of health and energised. Consummate musician and covered every base . Will miss your presence in our lives Roger,” one fan wrote.

“So sad, I’m in shock,” another fan added. “You were a lovely man and a Fabulous musician Roger, Sincere Condolences to Desley and all your Wonderful family and friends. RIP”