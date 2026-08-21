Latest Updates on All the Slipknot Drama

Slipknot has officially confirmed that Sid Wilson is no longer part of the band, ending the DJ and keyboardist’s three-decade run with the heavy metal group.

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The band shared a brief statement Saturday, Aug. 15, through the Knotfest Instagram account, confirming Wilson’s departure without explaining what led to the decision.

“Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson,” the statement read. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

A similar message appeared on Slipknot’s social media the previous day but was removed shortly after being posted, according to TMZ. The announcement was later shared again Saturday.

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998, shortly after the group’s earliest formation, and became a fixture of its distinctive stage lineup. He performed on all seven of the band’s studio albums, most recently 2022’s The End, So Far.

Beyond his role as a performer, Wilson was also involved in Slipknot’s visual identity. He designed some of the original masks worn by his bandmates, contributing to the theatrical aesthetic that became closely associated with the group.

Following reports of his departure, Wilson appeared to acknowledge the split by changing his Instagram biography. It now lists his time with Slipknot as “Slipknot 1997-2026.”

He has not publicly explained why he is leaving the band.

The development follows a TMZ report from July that Wilson’s position in Slipknot had become uncertain. At the time, guitarist Jim Root cautioned fans against immediately accepting reports about the group’s lineup.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile,” Root wrote on his Instagram Story, according to PEOPLE.

The circumstances surrounding Wilson’s departure remain unclear, and Slipknot has not provided additional details about the decision.

In addition to exiting Slipknot, Wilson also recently broke up with Kelly Osbourne. The two share a child together.

Osbourne took to her Instagram Stories earlier in August to slam her ex.

“Wake the f–k up and take some responsibility I will not take your s–t anymore! I’m done,” she wrote, according to Page Six.

“I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore,” she added.

In another post, she asked for her animals, possessions, and child support.