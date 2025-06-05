KISS Legend Recently Fell Ill, Canceled Concerts

Legendary rocker and former KISS bandmate Ace Frehley was forced to cancel numerous concerts after falling ill recently.

Frehley, who was also known as “The Spaceman,” took to Instagram late last month to share the unfortunate news.

“I wanted to let you all know that I will sadly be unable to perform this weekend on Friday May 23 at Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin, or Saturday May 24 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois,” he revealed. “Although not serious, I am ill and don’t feel that I am capable of rigorous travel or performing up to my usual standards this weekend.”

He then added, “I extend my deepest regrets and most sincere apologies for having to cancel. I thank you all for your understanding in the matter.”

The KISS legend has seemingly recovered from his illness and will play at his concert at the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His 10,000 Volts tour is set to run until late October.

Ace Frehley Recently Opened Up About His Time With KISS

During an interview with Guitar Player earlier this year, Ace Frehley opened up about his time with KISS. He spoke about his work ethic as a member of the legendary rock band.

“When I performed with KISS, I’d have a couple of drinks, maybe a couple of lines of blow,” he explained. “But the heavy partying happened after the show. I had pride. I wanted to be able to play the solos the way the kids heard them on the record.”

He then said, “I didn’t want to disappoint people. I saved the partying for after the show.”

Frehely further spoke about how his off-stage behavior negatively impacted the group. He recalled the group’s appearance on The Tomorrow Show.

“I was nervous as hell,” he pointed out. “I think I drank half a pint of vodka, and then I did some blow to wake up. Yeah, it was crazy. But I was crazy back then. Anything went when I was in my 20s. I mean… everybody was doing that s–.”

Frehley was with KISS from 1973 to 1982 and then again from 1996 to 2002.