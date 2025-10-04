Killer Who Slaughtered 6-Year-Old And Stabbed Family Free After 8 Years; Father Issues A Promise

The man who brutally assaulted a young family and killed their six-year-old son has been released from prison. The father has made a stark promise in light of this disturbing news.

The family has spoken to WLKY about their experience with the intruder and their frustrations over his early release from prison.

Ronald Exantus, 42, invaded the Kentucky home of the Tipton family in December 2015. He proceeded to stab and attack everyone in the home, but took a disturbing interest in the youngest of the family.

Little Logan, 6, was asleep when Exantus repeatedly struck him with a kitchen knife. Dean, the father of the family, tried to stop the attacker, but was stabbed and launched 10 to 15 feet.

Dakota, the daughter, also spoke about her horrifying experience. “He stabbed me in the back. And then stomped on my head,” she recounted. “And I remember waking up across the room, not where I was at, and I looked and he was killing Logan and Logan was screaming.”

Exantus Sentenced For 20 Years, But Let Out 12 Years Early

Exantus was sentenced to a mere 20 years for his despicable attack. He was found not guilty of the murder by reason of insanity, but still faced assault charges.

Yet despite that, he only ended up serving 8 of his 20 years. On October 1, Exantus was released from prison due to good behavior and education credits. The Tipton family are, naturally, distressed by his little sentencing.

Dean boldly spoke of the vow he’s made since Exantus’ release to Fox56.

“He told [Dakota] that he was going to kill every one of us. So now I’ve gotta be on extra guard to protect my kids because I will not lose another one,” he said. “I’ve had my talks with God cause I’m not afraid to tell you all, I told the court — if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands.”

Logan’s mother, Heather, also shared her frustrations. “It’s infuriating that a six-year-old was killed sleeping in his bed and someone literally only did ten years in prison and he didn’t even do the time for that, he did time for assault charges.”