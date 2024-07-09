Kevin Bacon Poses Shirtless for 66th Birthday Photo: ‘Like a Fine Wine’

Kevin Bacon posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram to ring in his 66th birthday.

In the photo, Bacon is leaning back on a rock with an opened button-up shirt and navy shorts, showing off his physique. He wears a serious expression while a pile of yellow wildflowers lies next to him. “This is 66. 🎂” he captioned the photo.

Countless fans and loved ones shared their birthday wishes under his post, with many noting that ages “like a fine wine.”

“🔥🔥🔥 Happy Birthday!! #cancerman,” wrote comedian Amy Sedaris.

Actor Shawn Ashmore also commented, “Happy birthday Kev!! Have a great one!!”

Kevin Bacon Celebrates 66th Birthday

Bacon’s wife of over 35 years, actress Kyra Sedgwick, shared her own tribute to her beloved husband.

“If you were to ask me about bacon, I would say bacon is part of a balanced breakfast,” she wrote over the video slideshow of photos. “But if you asked me on a deeper level, I would say, (Kevin) Bacon is the love of my life, my only one, happy birthday!”

However, many commented harsh criticism toward Sedgwick.

“This is so disappointing to see bacon glamorized when the truth is pigs suffer immensely & are brutally tortured their entire lives until they are gassed to death,” one person wrote.

“Your love for animals is only for photos and videos. With your comment you showed that it is false. You could have said ‘the only Bacon I love is Kevin.’ What a pity. A disappointment. Unfollowed,” added another.

However, others expressed their support for the couple.

“Some people just need to get a life! I loved your photos!! And anybody can see you love this man!!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “So sweet! Happy birthday Kevin!!! For the ones making all the remarks , this clearly went over your head.”