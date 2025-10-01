Keith Urban Alters Lyrics Of A Song Inspired His Wife For Another Woman Amid Divorce

Keith Urban altered the lyrics of the song he dedicated to his wife Nicole Kidman mid-performance to reflect his utility player, Maggie Baugh. Talk about one too many…

Changing the lyrics to reflect another woman while in a relationship is one thing… but modifying the lyrics of a song inspired by your wife to reflect another woman you’re close with amid a divorce with said wife is something else entirely.

Naturally, it has divided fans heavily.

Maggie Baugh is a rising country star who was recently performing with Keith Urban. While singing “The Fighter,” a song known to be about his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman, he changed the lyrics on the fly.

Instead of singing “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,” he sang, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player” with a wide smile. On it’s own, it’s not overly offensive, but context matters heavily here.

The clip of this lyric change was captured by an audience member, but shared by Maggie herself on Instagram.

Fans Divided After Keith Urban’s Cheeky Lyric Change

Across the comments, fans weigh in with their opinion on the matter. Many are in disgust that Urban would deface a song about his wife. But others don’t see it that way.

“Nicole deserves better,” wrote one.

“I think he really loves having you on stage with him, Maggie. Keith recognizes talent when he sees and hears it,” countered another.

“Wait, why are you sharing this clip? What do you want us to feel and think?” commented a third, questioning Baugh’s motives.

“That is disgusting! He has no respect for her at all!” exclaimed someone else.

“Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better,” put one more.

Many assume this lyric change implies an affair or romantic feelings. Although it could be nothing more than a bit of fun, the disrespect has upset many.