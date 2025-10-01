Keira Knightley Breaks Heartbreaking News to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Fans

Keira Knightley has made the unfortunate decision not to reprise her role as Elizabeth Swan in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The actress, who is among the original stars of the film franchise, recently told PEOPLE it was unlikely that she would be appearing in the upcoming film, noting “there haven’t” been any talks of her return to the Black Pearl.

“I actually just heard that for the first time just then, so there you go,” she explained. “But no, there are no conversations.”

Knightley also shared, “You know, I think my pirating days are over. I think I definitely spent many years doing that and, you know, it was amazing and I’m very pleased to have been a part of that, but I suspect that my swashbuckling days are done.”

Keira Knightley played the role of Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner’s love interest, Elizabeth Swan, throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. She has since appeared in all five films in some capacity, with her being part of the main cast in the first three films.

She, Orlando Bloom, and Johnny Depp have all appeared in all five films. The last installment premiered theatrically in 2017.

There has yet to be an official confirmation of whether or not Bloom and Depp will reprise their iconic Pirates roles.

Orlando Bloom Recently Spoke About His Potential Return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise

While attending Fan Expo Chicago 2025, Orlando Bloom spoke about what it would take for him to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“Everything is in the writing, right/ Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely, I’m sure there’s a way to create something,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I would personally love to see everybody back.”

He then noted, “I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.”

The long-running franchise producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he has spoken to Depp about the possibility of a sixth film.

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” Bruckheimer reassured. “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.”