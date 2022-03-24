Kanye West Allegedly Seeking Full Custody, Finds Fault With Kim Kardashian’s Parenting, Sources Claim

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to have an acrimonious split. West is reportedly set on fighting for full custody of his children. Let’s see what’s going on.

A Brief Recap

This divorce began over a year ago now, in February of 2021. Things were pretty quiet early on, with West and Kardashian agreeing to joint custody of their four children. West went about changing his name to Ye, while Kardashian decided to host Saturday Night Live. Shortly thereafter, she began dating Pete Davidson. That’s where everything went sideways.

Even as Kardashian and Davidson dated privately, West began to stew. In a twisted November speech, he said “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family,” West said. “I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family.” West said, “I have to be next to my children as much as possible.” A few months later, tensions came to a head.

The January Dust Up

The badness picked up in earnest around January when West alleged that he was barred from attending Chicago West’s birthday party. After publicly dissing Kardashian and her family over a lack of invitation, Kardashian finally responded. She was upset and called West out for making this process far harder than it needed to be.

Now He Wants Full Custody

Per The Sun, West is no longer content with joint custody. He believes he is a better parent than his ex and will fight Kardashian in court for full custody. Sources explain, “People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time. He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent.”

His case lies in Kardashian’s use of nannies and help. “He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled,” an insider says. Those close to Kardashian know she is not an absent parent but needs nannies to assist her while she works. The source concludes, “No one thinks it’s likely he would win full custody.”

Is This Happening?

The Sun is not the greatest source in the world, but this wouldn’t be totally out of character for West. He’s obviously dead set on making this divorce as difficult as possible, and he’s publicly challenged Kardashian’s use of nannies in the past. Only time will tell what resolution these two find. Hopefully, everyone just stays safe and does what’s best for the kids.

