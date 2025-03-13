Kansas City Chiefs Player Xavier Worthy Won’t Be Charged After Domestic Violence Arrest

Days after Xavier Worthy was arrested for domestic violence, law enforcement has declined to press charges against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

According to the Statesman, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick announced his office will not pursue the case. This was after he spoke to multiple witnesses.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” Dick shared. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.”

Worthy was arrested on Friday, Mar. 7, and was booked for assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing and circulation. This charge is a third-degree felony.

The football player was released from custody in the early hours of Saturday, Mar. 8. One of his attorneys, Sam Bassett, stated that the athlete would also continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

Xavier Worthy’s Legal Team Speaks Out, Maintain the NFL Star’s Innocence

Bassett and fellow attorney Chip Lewis maintained Worthy’s innocence.

“We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest,” the attorneys explained. “We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation.

They then added, “The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy.”

Worthy lives in Georgetown, just 30 miles from Austin, Texas.