justin-long-and-kate-bosworth-welcome-birth-of-baby-girl.

Actors Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are reportedly proud parents to a baby girl.

Videos by Suggest

Bosworth and Long welcomed their daughter through surrogacy, according to a source cited by Page Six. The couple began dating publicly in 2022 and tied the knot in 2023 at the picturesque Rockaway Hotel in Queens, per the outlet.

The scream king of Barbarian and Tusk dropped a parenting goals teaser in an Instagram post celebrating Bosworth’s 41st birthday in January 2024.

“One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?” Long joked in the post. “And I’ll say, ‘Well… because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet, but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world’.”

“Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile,” the Jeepers Creepers star continued. “And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life — things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.”

“They might say, ‘Ew!’ Or, ‘Why?’,” Long added, “And I’d say, ‘Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid. She’s simply the best.”

Kate Bosworth Gushed Over Justin Long’s Public Display of Affection

Meanwhile, Bosworth loved the very public display from her beau.

“Thank you for loving me with such goodness & generosity. What a life, what a big beautiful adventure. Wherever we are, with you, I am home,” she wrote in the comments.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth at the Lakers vs. Rockets basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Per Page Six, new parents Long and Bosworth originally crossed paths in 2021 while filming the horror movie House of Darkness in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Bosworth was formerly married to Michael Polish, with the pair tying the knot in 2013 before parting ways in 2021. Long, on the other hand, previously had a relationship with Drew Barrymore.

This marks the first child for both Bosworth and Long.