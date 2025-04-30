justin-bieber-mourns-death-of-beloved-family-member

Giving his fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, Justin Bieber publicly mourned the death of his grandfather, Bruce Dale.

Videos by Suggest

The “Baby” hitmaker took to his Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to his beloved family member.

“Papa, I always took all ur money lol,” Bieber wrote in the post, which features a sweet snapshot of the singer with his grandfather. “I remember u specifically telling me, gamma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!”

Bieber then wrote about how he would convince his grandfather to spend the money on snakes at the hockey game on Friday night. “Reluctantly, you always gave it to me,” he continued. “Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies[…]”

The singer also shared, “Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao. For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao, my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s–s.”

Bieber continued to pay tribute to his late grandfather by declaring he cannot wait to see him again in heaven.

“Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao,” he added. “I will miss you. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.”

Justin Bieber’s Grandfather Passed Away Late Last Week

According to his obituary, Justin Bieber’s grandfather, Bruce Dale, passed away on Apr. 24 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. He was 80 years old.

He is survived by his wife Diane, his children, Candie Toper, Chris Mallette, Chris Dale, and Pattie Mallette, as well as his grandchildren, Justin, Amanda Buck, Chantel McNaught, and his great-grandchildren, Austin, Lucas Riley, Raymond, Reese, and Bieber’s son, Jack-Blues.

The family also placed the song “Miss Me – But Let Me Go” in the obituary. The lyrics read, “Miss me a little, but not for long/And not with your head bowed low/Remember the love that once we shared/Miss me but let me go.”