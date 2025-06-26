Johnny Depp Dresses up as Jack Sparrow to Visit Children’s Hospital

Johnny Depp’s alter ego, Jack Sparrow, set sail for Niño Jesús University Children’s Hospital, delivering a dose of pirate mischief and smiles to the kids.

The 62-year-old actor dressed up in his iconic Pirates of the Caribbean costume to visit children at a hospital in Madrid on June 16, according to PEOPLE. He is currently in Spain working on his latest project, Day Drinker, the outlet added.

PEOPLE shared photos of Depp dressed as his fan favorite pirate character, visiting kids in their hospital rooms and touching pinkies with them while they smiled.

Todo aquel que saca a una sonrisa a un niño que lo está pasando mal, es una buena persona. Clara muestra que dinero y fama no tienen que eliminar la empatía y la bondad que todo ser humano está obligado moralmente a mantener.

Gracias, Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/8S3YJlG70W — La morada del friki (@MoradaFriki) June 19, 2025

This isn’t the first time he has dressed as Jack Sparrow to visit children’s hospitals. According to PEOPLE, in September 2024, the actor visited kids at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, as shared on the hospital’s social media. He was there for the San Sebastián Film Festival while promoting Sweeney Todd.

Desde Osakidetza, y especialmente desde todo el personal del Hospital Universitario Donostia, nos gustaría trasmitir un agradecimiento infinito a Johnny Depp por su tiempo, su apoyo y su energía, así como a @sansebastianfes por haber facilitado esta visita #72SSIFF #osakidetza pic.twitter.com/878iZ9y89r — OSI Donostialdea ESI (@DonostiakoOsp) September 26, 2024

At the hospital, Depp visited children in the Pediatrics and Oncology ward. He spent time laughing with them and reportedly stayed in character the entire visit.

Depp has visited children’s hospital wards as Jack Sparrow in cities around the world, including Vancouver, Paris, London, Brisbane, and several locations in the U.S., according to PEOPLE.

Of course, Depp became an international superstar for playing Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, starting with 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl. He reprised his role in four more Pirates of the Caribbean films: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Plans for a Return for Jack Sparrow Still Reportedly Include Johnny Depp

Plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot always seem to be surfacing. Jerry Bruckheimer, the series producer, seems to want to keep Johnny Depp in the mix if it ever comes to be.

“If it was up to me, [Depp] would be in it,” Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly last year.

“I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look,” the prolific producer added. “He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

In December 2024, Variety reported that Bruckheimer is working on two versions of a sixth Pirates movie. According to anonymous sources, this could leave the anchor down for Depp to set sail again.