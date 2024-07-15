Johnny Depp, 61, Dating 28-Year-Old Russian Model Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp, one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, has reportedly sparked a new romance with Russian model Yulia Vlasova.

Throughout his career, Depp has starred in several Hollywood blockbusters. Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Alice in Wonderland are just a few of them.

But this time around, Depp is making the headlines for a different reason. The 61-year-old box office star went public with his girlfriend, Russian model Yulia Vlasova. And he is 33 years her senior.

One source tells People, however, that their relationship is still in the early stages as they are keeping things “casual.”

“The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 61, and model Yulia Vlasova, 29, are keeping things “casual,” a source told PEOPLE. They don’t yet use the “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels,” they clarified. “They see each other here and there.”

Depp and Vlasova can be seen enjoying the early days of their romance in photos published by The Daily Mail. Some of the photos have been deleted from Instagram. In one post, Vlasova called Depp “incredibly talented and inspiring,” the outlet reported.

Johnny Depp’s Co-Star Makes Shocking Accusation

Despite his seemingly never-ending list of box office hits, one actress claims Depp was difficult to work with on set. And it has landed him in hot water.

In an episode of the “Powerful Truth Angels” podcast, actress Lola Glaudini came out with serious accusations about Depp. The actress alleges while they were filming the movie Blow, Depp was verbally abusive.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face — and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this — and he comes over, and he goes, ‘Who the f* do you think you are? Who the f* do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f’ing say my lines, and you’re f’ing pulling focus,” Glaudini recalled.

It is not a great look as the actor was just involved in a lengthy domestic violence case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. But one of Depp’s representatives shut down Glaudini’s claim, saying they are completely false.

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” the rep said of Depp in a statement.