Jeremy Renner Sends Cease and Desist to Former Film Partner Who Accused Him of Threatening to Call ICE on Her

The legal team representing actor Jeremy Renner has sent a cease and desist to one of his former film partners, Yi Zhou, who accused him of threatening to call ICE on her.

According to TMZ, Renner has denied allegations Zhou has made about him. This included the claim that he was involved in the ICE situation and that they had a romantic relationship at some point.

He accused her of sending him inappropriate messages.

Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, stated in the cease and desist letter that the former Marvel star agreed to participate in Zhou’s documentary, Chronicles of Disney. However, during their first meeting, Renner said Zhou made a pass at him.

The actor claimed they had a “brief consensual encounter” when they met in August. But he told Zhou that he wasn’t interested in an intimate relationship. He even put her in a guest room that same evening.

Despite making it clear where he stood, Renner said Zhou proceeded to inappropriately touch him as he drove her to the airport following their collaboration. Following that incident, Zhou sent explicit text messages asking to be with him intimately.

Renner denied ever giving Zhou any reason to believe they were anything more than platonic after their only consensual encounter. He then said that Zhou had threatened to “harm him publicly ” unless he agreed to promote her documentary.

Yi Zhou Previously Claimed that Jeremy Renner Threatened Her With ICE And Sent Her Explicit Messages

Speaking to the Daily Mail last week, Yi Zhou discussed her experience with Jeremy Renner.

While at Renner’s home for a meeting, Zhou recalled the actor getting intoxicated and “yelled for two hours.”

She ended up locking herself in a bathroom out of fear.

“I was discussing about the doc logistics,” she said about the meeting. “Then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry, yelling for two hours.”

Zhou then said, “I had to location share to my team, my parents, and Disney colleagues in case something happened to me, they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was really angry.”

She further recalled not saying a word while in the room. “I was so scared for my life.”

In a recent Instagram post, Zhou spoke out about the situation. She noted she “lived with fear” for her safety and was in “deep distress.”

“It is with deep grief, sadness, and disappointment that I am compelled to share a truth I have been holding inside for too long,” she wrote. “No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work.”

She accused Renner of “misconduct,” noting he was the only one sending her explicit texts since June. “He convinced me of his sincerity,” she wrote on Instagram. “Saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship. I believed in him, in the power of love, and in the possibility of redemption.”

Along with the misconduct, Zhou said Renner had threatened to call ICE on her.

Zhou added that Renner had been the one who pursued her. “I didn’t even know his name, never watched a movie of his. He used me and denied me and denied our work.”