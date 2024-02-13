jennifer-lopez-reveals-ayo-edebiri-gave-tearful-apology-for-harsh-comments

A little over a week after Ayo Edebiri addressed her critical 2020 comments about Jennifer Lopez’s career, the Jenny From the Block songstress stated that the actress gave her a tearful apology.

While hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this month, The Bear actress spoke about her JLo comments during a sketch titled Why’d You Say It? The comments were made during Edebiri’s 2020 appearance on Lacy Mosley’s Scam Goddess podcast. She said that Lopez’s career was “one long scam.”

“Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Edebiri said at the time. “Her whole career is one long scam.”

As she continued the discussion, Edebiri said, “She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though, like, she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

Nearly four years later, the actress had a different opinion about Jennifer Lopez, who was also on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mother on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Jennifer Lopez Receives a Personal Apology From Ayo Edebiri

While speaking to Variety, Jennifer Lopez spoke about the personal apology she received from Ayo Edebiri right before they filmed their Saturday Night Live episode.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez stated about Edebiri. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

Jennifer Lopez also said Edebiri felt really baldy and loved her performance. “We had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f—ing sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Lopez added that it was funny because she’s heard similar things said about her throughout her career. “So it really didn’t affect me,” she noted.

During her performance on Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez performed Can’t Get Enough alongside Latto and REDMAN. She also performed This Is Me… Now for her second song. This was Lopez’s fourth time as the long-running series’ musical guest.