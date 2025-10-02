Jelly Roll Could Be Coming Back to CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Very Soon

Rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll impressed the team at Fire Country with his acting debut last April, and they’re already hoping to bring him back.

Videos by Suggest

Fire Country creator Tony Phelan recently confirmed Jelly Roll’s character, Noah, might return.

“[Having] music on the show has been great and I think has really happened organically,” Phelan recently told Us Magazine.

“People in Nashville have been reaching out to us because they’re fans of the show. Nine times out of 10, they don’t say, ‘I want to get my music on the show.’ They’re like, ‘I want to be on the show,’” Phelan pointed out. “That is what made the Jelly Roll [cameo] so great.”

Phelan also heaped praise on Jelly Roll, real name Jason Breadly DeFord, for his Fire Country season three appearance.

“We’re in the writers’ room talking about a way to bring that character back — just because he was such a great presence,” he revealed. “Music is a huge part of the world of both Fire Country and Sheriff Country. To have artists approach us and say ‘Just find a way for me to be a part of it’ has been thrilling. So we’re talking to other people, but I think I want to keep those as surprises.”

Jelly Roll alongside Jeff Fahey in the April 2025 ‘Fire Country’ episode ‘Fire and Ice.’ (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/CBS via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll surprised fans with an appearance on Fire Country in April, portraying Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict. His song “Dreams Don’t Die” was also featured in the episode, according to Us.

This marked his first scripted role, following his previous cameo as himself on Paramount+’s Tulsa King.

‘Fire Country’ Star Recalls Cooking Up Jelly Roll’s Part For the Show Together

Max Thieriot, Fire Country‘s star and executive producer, later told Us he first contacted Jelly Roll after they met at the CMT Music Awards.

“He was finishing drying his hands with a towel in the bathroom at the CMTs [in April 2024]. I ran into him in the bathroom straight up at the CMT Music Awards,” Thieriot told the outlet. “I said, ‘Thank you for letting us have some of your songs on the show.’ And he’s like, ‘Dude, how do I get on the show? I’ve been petitioning online and talking to my people, and you got to get me on that show.’ He said Fire Country is what he really represents. … He called me the next day, and it showed how sincere he was.”

“We worked on coming up with a character [for him] that we all thought would be interesting, unique, and special, and still. It tells some of the story about second chances and what he really represents,” the actor explained. “But [it] also feels different from who he is and how people see him day to day as a country singer.”

“I don’t know [if we will have more country singers]. I have to wait for the next awards show, and I’m just going to set up a chair in the bathroom to start greeting them as they come in,” Thieriot joked.

“But there’s a few that we’ve been talking with for a while now. Honestly, it would be fun to maybe see both [Kane Brown and Jelly Roll] bring their characters back in some form.”