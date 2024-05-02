Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn’t Mind Britney Calling Her a ‘Little B—ch,’ Just Happy She’s Alive

Jamie Lynn Spears has nothing but love for Britney – even after her famous older sister called her a “b—“ in a recent social media rant.

Earlier this week, Britney unleashed on her younger sister, calling her a “little b—-“.

“My sister did a TV show and they bathed her in the jungle.. lil s—,” Britney declared on Instagram, referring to Jamie Lynn’s stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! “She said, bathe me ‘cause I’m like stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, oh cater to me, little b—.”

Britney Spears continued to slam Jamie Lynn by stating if she were on the show, she would “pee in the bushes,” even though her crew warned her about getting a vaginal rash.

“Don’t do that Britney, you’re going to get hurt,” Britney mocked. “You’re going to get a baby booty rash. I’ve got to go get ointment for her booty.”

Britney then captioned the show’s footage with, “I wanna be a little b— and get a bath in the jungle like my sis.”

Although she took some hard hits in the since-deleted post, Jamie Lynn is continuing to support and love Britney.

Sources close to the Zoey 101 alum told TMZ that she is worried about Britney’s well-being. She is also fine with what Britney said about her.

Jamie Lynn previously opened up about her relationship with Britney, telling her I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! castmates about how protective she has always been about her older sister.

The siblings also seemed to be working on their relationship at the end of 2023, with Britney looking to reconcile with Jamie Lynn and their mother Lynne.

The intense post came just days after Britney settled her legal woes with their father Jamie.

Britney Spears Referred to Jamie Lynn As a ‘Total B—‘ In Her 2023 Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back her feelings towards her younger sister Jamie Lynn in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

In the book, Britney referred to Jamie Lynn as a “total b—,” and noted she’s “not exaggerating.”

“It was clear that girl ruled the roost,” Britney Spears wrote about Jamie Lynn, per Entertainment Weekly. “Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into a room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV.”

Britney Spears also wrote about how Jamie Lynn would openly trash their mother Lynne. “I’d listen to her spew these hateful words, and I’d turn to my mother and say, ‘Are you going to let this little witch talk to you like that?’”

Britney further pointed out that Jamie Lynn was ungrateful after she bought the Spears family a house. “She was not exactly grateful for it,” Britney wrote. “She’d later say, ‘Why’d she get us a house?’ – like it was some sort of imposition.”