jake-paul-to-fight-mike-tyson-in-live-boxing-event-on-netflix

2024 looks to be the season of mega-fights for the sport of boxing. Fans already have been fed with the Super Fight that with feature champions Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia in April. And now an all-time great is coming out of retirement. Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on social media star Jake Paul this July.

The showdown is scheduled to take place on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be live-streamed on Netflix and available to all Netflix subscribers. No additional information about the event, including other bouts on the card, is available at this time.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

Jake Paul Sounds Off on Upcoming Bout

This will be the first time that Paul and Tyson face each other in the ring. But it won’t be the first time that they are on the same fight card. Paul was on Tyson’s undercard for his second professional fight. He knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in a convincing victory. Paul reflected on how this moment has come full circle.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said.

“Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson. To see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history.”

“A fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world. A testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

Netflix will host their first ever boxing event on July 20.



Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/5k09yv9aKU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 7, 2024

Mike Tyson Vows to End Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is one of the most decorated boxers of all time. He has a professional boxing record of 50 wins and 8 losses. And of those 50 wins, 44 of them have come via knockout. But quietly Paul has etched out a pretty impressive record over these last four years. He’s scored victories over the likes of Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Tyson has noticed his growth.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years. So it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch. As I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”