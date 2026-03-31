Incident at Kid Rock’s Home Under Investigation

The US Army has launched an investigation after Kid Rock posted a video of himself saluting two Apache helicopters outside his Tennessee home.

Videos by Suggest

In the clip, the “All Summer Long” hitmaker was seen standing next to a miniature Statue of Liberty as the helicopters flew by his home, which he has dubbed the “Southern White House.”

“This is a level of respect that s— for brains Governor of California will never know,” Kid Rock wrote. “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

Maj. Jonathon Bless, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Officer, confirmed to local media outlet WKRN that an investigation has been launched about the event at Kid Rock’s residence.

“Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’),” Bless stated. “The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

Bless then added, “The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously.”

Meanwhile, Bless addressed why the Apache helicopters were flying over the No Kings Rally in Nashville on Saturday. “These helicopters were flying a route in the Nashville vicinity for training purposes. Any association with the No Kings Rally also happening in Nashville that day is entirely coincidental.”

Kid Rock Said the Moment With the Helicopter Was ‘Pretty Cool’

While speaking to WKRN, Kid Rock discussed the helicopters flying by his home.

“They circled back around and came out right over here, and I just gave them a salute, kind of a thank you,” the singer said. “And man, it was a level of respect that I got that no award or record sales could do.”

He also said he regularly sees military aircraft in the area. This is because his home is near the flight path to Fort Campbell.

“It was pretty cool, they stopped right there,” Kid Rock continued. “I wasn’t expecting any of that, but I thought it was really neat.”

He then recalled having previously interacted with military personnel aboard aircraft flying over his home.

“I was there last Thanksgiving with JD Vance, and I’ve talked to some of these pilots,” Kid Rock shared. “And I told them, ‘You guys see me waving when you come by the house, you guys are always welcome to cruise by my house, any time.'”

Regarding the investigation, Kid Rock cited his friendship with President Trump as the reason he’s relaxed about the situation. “I think they’re going to be alright,” he added while speaking about the helicopter personnel. “My buddy is the commander-in-chief.”