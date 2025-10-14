How Reuniting With His Boy Band Helped Donnie Wahlberg Prepare For ‘Blue Bloods’

Donnie Wahlberg has made a name for himself among the acting and boy banding. It turns out that they go hand-in-hand, however.

Videos by Suggest

The Blue Bloods alum will be returning as Danny Reagan in Boston Blue on October 17. Since the sudden and jarring end to the beloved Blue Bloods show, fans have been eager to return to the Reagan family.

The New Kids On The Block star recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the two things he’s the most famous for: Blue Bloods and his boy band.

Blue Bloods started airing in 2010, and it would go on for 14 seasons. Only two years before that, however, New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) reunited. So Wahlberg was suddenly pretty busy.

NKOTB formed in 1984. Their first run lasted for 10 years, when they disbanded in 1994. But in 2008, they got back together. And they were loving it.

Then, Blue Bloods came along.

Reuniting With His Band Helped Donnie Wahlberg Prepare For ‘Blue Bloods’

Donnie Wahlberg explained how getting back into the swing of his band helped get him ready for his role as Danny Reagan.

“Reuniting and touring from 2008 — getting into that routine of showing up every day, performing and being in the moment — definitely helped going into Blue Bloods. So much happens at a concert with connections being made or meet-and-greets, that there’s no time to think about what I could’ve done differently. I didn’t go on the bus every night thinking, ‘I could’ve sung that note better,” he said.

“The New Kids reunion prepared me for what I’d need to be Danny Reagan for so long. I couldn’t take the work home or leave thinking, ‘I could have done that’. It was a lot of growth because I used to perseverate on what I could’ve done differently.”

The confidence instilled in him from performing all those live shows got him in the right frame of mind for Blue Bloods. Well, he fought really hard to keep Blue Bloods alive to some capacity, and ended up with Boston Blue. So this confidence has inspired him in other ways, too.