Hip-Hop Artist Cancels All Concerts Over ‘Mental Health Issues’

A hip-hop artist was forced to cancel all of his concerts due to recent struggles with his “mental health issues.”

British music artist Bru-C took to Instagram earlier this month to share the news.

“This is a really difficult thing for me to post,” he wrote. “And one, I was really hoping I wouldn’t have to. I’m really sorry to announce I’m going to have to cancel all of my upcoming show commitments for the 2025/the foreseeable future.”

The hip-hop musician then spoke about the reason behind the cancellation of his concerts. “Many of you will know I’ve been struggling [with] mental health issues for some time now,” he explained. “And I’ve tried my best to buy things and keep my life and career moving forward.”

“What I’ve been going through has gotten gradually worse over the last few years,” Bru-C continued. “And I need to take another step back to try and get back to some kind of stable place in my life.”

The artist further stated that the last thing he wanted to do was to let down his fans, friends, and family by cancelling the shows.

“But the reality is that I need to take time to recover,” he said. “And get my life and health back on track.”

The Hip-Hop Artist Addressed the Cancelled Concerts Before His Decision to Halt All Performances Until Further Notice

Bru-C then pointed out that the shows he recently missed last month were by his team before the performance.

He noted that none of the cancellations were announced until the day of the event. “That’s out of my hands,” he shared. “But I’m so sorry for anyone that’s came to see me recently thinking I’d be there.”

Bru-C then said he understood that many of his fans had spent “hard-earned money” to attend the shows he had booked, and he was truly sorry about the impact his decision had.

“I’m gutted,” he continued. “I hope you understand that I have to prioritize my own mental and physical health. I want you to know I’m seeking the right help and support, and I take none of this for granted.”

The hip-hop artist went on to write that he just wants to be better, but he doesn’t know when he will be better. “Sending love to anyone/everyone who’s struggling right now,” he added. “Don’t give up.”