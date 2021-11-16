Heidi Klum Looks Shy Wearing Only A Towel In Peekaboo Pic

Supermodel Heidi Klum recently shared a sultry picture of herself while on vacation in Mykonos. The Germany’s Next Top Model star posted a photo of herself standing in front of a beautiful Greek sunset, but that’s not what caught followers’ eyes.

Klum Shares Racy Vacation Shot

The model showed off her figure in nothing but a towel wrapped around her waist, captioning the photo, “Sunrise Mykonos, it’s soooo pretty.”

Klum Tells Model Daughter ‘Just Be Yourself’

Klum turned off the comments on the post, but fans showed their love for the picture through the 80,000 likes on the post. The model often turns comments off on her posts, avoiding any haters. She’s passed off this attitude to 17-year-old daughter, Leni, who is a model herself.

“My mom is always telling me to just be myself, and brush off any hate I get, and I go by that,” she shared in a recent interview with Rollercoaster. “I don’t read my comments. I think that you should just block it out. Don’t even think about it, just do what you’re there to do, and do what you want to do. Don’t let anybody stand in your way and tell you what you can’t do, just be yourself.”

This isn’t the first time the star has posted racy pictures on Instagram. In July, Klum went on another beach vacation and posted pics in just her bikini bottoms with her back to the camera. The model is a master at working around Instagram’s no-nudity policy, as we can see in her latest post. She’s also used strategically placed plates and arms to cover up, and cropped pictures to remain on Instagram’s good side.