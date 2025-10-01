heavy-metal-icon-secretly-married-his-partner-of-30-years

A heavy metal god is officially off the market.

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently revealed he’s “living after midnight” with his longtime partner, after tying the knot.

During a September 23 episode of the Queer the Music podcast, Halford, 74, casually dropped the bombshell to Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears: he and his partner Thomas are officially married. After over 30 years together, the ceremony was “simple” but, as Halford put it, “beautiful.”

Halford explained that the delay in tying the knot was due to Thomas’ “extremely conservative” background. “We got married by the cactus outside on December the something or other, about a year or so ago,” the heavy metal icon explained.

Heavy metal singer Rob Halford recently tied the knot. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“I stopped asking, ‘Let’s get married.’ ‘No, I don’t want to get married.’ ‘Oh, let’s just get married. We’ve been together forever.’ ‘No, I don’t want to get married,’ ” he added.

“And then suddenly on one of our night walks, he goes, ‘I think we should get married.’ [I went] straight home [and got] on the phone to get a pastor,” the “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” singer added.

The beloved heavy metal performer then detailed the ceremony.

“It was a very simple ceremony, obviously, me and him, and an officiant, as they call them, who are legalized to marry people. Two of my dearest friends, Jim Silvia, who was Priest’s manager forever, [and] his wife,” Halford explained.

Heavy Metal Legend Rob Halford Calls Finally Getting Hitched Going to ‘Another Level’

Halford insisted to Shears that getting married was “a nice thing.”

“It seems like you’ve completed something in your relationship,” the “Breaking the Law” legend mused. “More than anything else, the commitment goes to another level when you get married. It’s a great thing to do. And if it doesn’t work, that’s life.”

“But, I think after being together for 35 years, it’s working,” he pointed out.

Known for his leather-clad machismo as the frontman of the legendary heavy metal band, Halford came out as gay in the late 90s.

“Here I was in this super macho, alpha male experience,” he reflected to PEOPLE back in 2020. “It was very difficult for me in front of thousands of people in the work that I do. It didn’t really affect my work, per se, until the addiction started to really take hold. That’s when I started to suffer.”

“By the mid-’80s, I was on the rock n’ roll train to hell,” Halford admitted then. “Thank God the brakes were put on at the right time.”