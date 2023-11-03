Has Kourtney Kardashian Given Birth? Travis Barker And Kylie Jenner Spotted At Hospital

As reported by TMZ, fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their son Rocky into the world.

On Monday, October 30, the publication began receiving tips that Kourtney arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. The Kardashians typically choose Cedars Sinai to give birth, so it’s possible the tips aren’t far-fetched.

On the other hand, sources who spoke with TMZ have been “unusually sketchy” when asked for further details about the matter.

Instagram

One clue that leads fans to believe Kourtney has given birth is that both Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner were present at the hospital. Additionally, Kourtney and Travis have reportedly said they wanted the baby to be born on Halloween. If Kourtney was induced on Tuesday, October 30, the tips may add up.

The final pieces of evidence? Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s vehicles were spotted pulling into Cedars Sinai on Thursday afternoon. While it isn’t confirmed that Kourtney has given birth, the chances appear to be likely.

Kourtney and Travis’ Elaborate Baby Shower

On October 1, Kim Kardashian shared some glimpses into Kourtney and Travis’ Disney-themed baby shower. In one of the photos, Kourtney and Travis are seen sharing a smooch in front of an old-school Disney-inspired “Baby Barker” sign.

Instagram

In an adorable nod to the theme park, Kourtney and Travis wore matching Mickey Mouse hats.

Before the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s baby shower, she revealed that she needed “urgent fetal surgery” on Instagram in early September.

A source told People that Kourtney, 44, “was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery.”

“She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now,” the insider continued. “She is still resting at home with Travis.”

Here’s to Kourtney’s next update including the safe delivery of her and Travis’ son, Rocky.