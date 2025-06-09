Former Vice President Kamala Harris Slams President Trump For Being ‘Cruel’ Amid Los Angeles Protests

Just after President Trump ordered the National Guard to go to Los Angeles amid protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out about the world leader’s decision.

In a post on social media accounts, Harris shared her thoughts about the situation.

“Los Angeles in my home,” she wrote. “And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos.”

Harris then slammed Trump and his administration for having a “cruel, calculated, and to spread panic and division.”

My statement on what's unfolding in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rujs8mrVPK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 8, 2025

“This Administration’s actions are not about public safety,” she continued. “They’re about stoking fear. Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process.”

Harris further cited that protest is a powerful tool and essential in the fight for injustice. “And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful. I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.”

As previously reported, protesters hit the streets of Los Angeles late last week to speak out against the immigrant raids that were being conducted by ICE in and around the city. Approximately 119 arrests were made, with 44 occurring on Friday alone.

California Governor Gavin Newsom Sues Trump Administration For National Guard Orders

ABC News reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom is now suing the Trump administration. He claims Trump illegally federalized the National Guard.

Newsom further stated that the clashes between protestors and law enforcement were “exactly what Donald Trump wanted.”

“He flames the fire and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,” Newsom pointed out. “The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him.”

President Trump also took to social media to urge LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell to request the National Guard for assistance.

“Jim McDonnell, the highly respected LAPD Chief, just stated that the protesters are getting very much more aggressive,” Trump wrote. “And that he would ‘have to reassess the situation.’ He should, RIGHT NOW!!! Don’t let these thugs get away with this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

McDonnell called the escalation of violence in downtown Los Angeles “disgusting.” He noted that 60 people were arrested on Sunday.

“It’s escalated now since the beginning of this incident,” the police chief explained. He then referred to the protests ars “increasingly worse and more violent.”

Meanwhile, the LAPD has declared all of downtown an “unlawful assembly.” Law enforcement has requested that protesters leave the downtown area immediately.

“Agitators have splintered into and through out the Downtown Area,” the message reads. “Residents, businesses, and visitors to the Downtown Area should be alert and report any criminal activity.”