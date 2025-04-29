hall-of-fame-musician-david-briggs-has-died

David Briggs, a legendary session musician known for his keyboard contributions across country, R&B, rock, and pop genres, has passed away. Over six decades, he worked with icons from Elvis Presley to Alice Cooper, creating a body of work that spawned a Musicians Hall of Fame induction.

Per the Country Music Hall of Fame, Briggs died on April 22 at the age of 82.

“David Briggs could play keyboards in any style,” the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CEO, Kyle Young, wrote. “For more than four decades, his deft touch graced countless country, R&B, rock, and pop recordings. He was eighteen years old when he played piano on Arthur Alexander’s epochal Muscle Shoals hit ‘You Better Move On.’ Recruited to Nashville by producer Owen Bradley, Briggs immediately became a studio fixture, enhancing records by Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and many more. He further shaped Music City in co-founding Quadrafonic Studio and opening his own House of David studio. He was a man of music through and through.”

—Kyle Young, CEO

A native of Killen, Alabama, Briggs started his music career in the early 1960s as a teenager at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. He joined the original rhythm section and played piano on hits like Arthur Alexander’s “You Better Move On” and Jimmy Hughes’s “Steal Away.” His work helped shape the iconic Muscle Shoals sound.

Nashville producer Owen Bradley invited Briggs to Music City, where his career took off. He played piano on Elvis Presley’s 1966 single “Love Letters,” building a close working relationship with Presley that continued until his death in 1977. Briggs quickly rose to prominence as a sought-after session musician, collaborating with legendary artists such as Dolly Parton and James Brown.

David Briggs Founds Quadrafonic Studios

In 1969, Briggs teamed up with fellow Muscle Shoals musician Norbert Putnam to co-found Quadrafonic Studios in Nashville. The studio quickly became a cornerstone of Nashville’s vibrant music scene, with Briggs contributing his talents to recordings for legendary artists such as Bob Seger, Roy Orbison, and B.B. King.

Briggs not only worked as a session musician but also co-produced Willie Nelson’s 1973 album Shotgun Willie, a key record that marked a major turning point in Nelson’s career.

Briggs also worked in music publishing as a co-owner of Willin’ David Music. The company published well-known songs such as the Academy Award-winning “Up Where We Belong” from An Officer and a Gentleman and Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit “Higher Love.”

He later opened the House of David studio in Nashville, where he worked with a wide range of artists, from Clint Black to indie rock bands like Yo La Tengo.

Briggs was honored in 1999 with his induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. A decade later, he joined his fellow members of the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section in being inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

He leaves behind his two sons, Darren and Gabriel, per Music Row.







