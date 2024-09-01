‘Good Times’ and ‘ER’ Star Betty A. Bridges Dead at 83

Betty A. Bridges, who is best known for her roles in ER, Good Times, and 2 Broke Girls, has passed away. She was 83 years old.

According to Deadline, Betty passed away at the Phoenix, Arizona home of her son, Diffrent Strokes, and reality TV star Todd Bridges. She had been receiving hospice care. Her rep Elizabeth Much confirmed the actress’ death but did not give the cause.

Betty A. Bridges’ son also confirmed the news on Friday, Aug. 30, by posting on his Instagram a photo of the actress and wrote, “Rest in power Queen.”

The photo has Betty Bridges 1941 – 2024.

Todd also shared a sweet video, featuring pictures of his mother, in a post on Sunday, Sept. 1. The song “Circadian Rhythm” by Drake plays in the background.

Betty A. Bridges celebrated her 83rd birthday on Aug. 1.

She got her start by appearing in Good Times in 1975. She also guest starred on Charlie’s Angels, Logan’s Run, Family, Wonder Woman, ER, Scrubs, and Quincy M.E. Her final role was in 2 Broke Girls in 2014.

Along with her small screen roles, Betty A. Bridges also appeared in films A Night at the Roxbury, Rooster, and The Concrete Jungle. She appeared in the 2000 short film Building Bridges, which was written and directed by her sons Todd and Jimmy.

Betty also taught acting class in her Los Angeles home. She even offered free lessons to children in the neighborhood.

Along with Todd and Jimmy, Betty is survived by daughter Verda Bridges Prpich, adopted son Zerondrick Hubbard, and her grandchildren.

Betty A. Bridges Once Revealed She Threatened a Man Abusing Her Son Todd With a Knife

In 2010, Betty A. Bridges opened up about how she threatened a man who had sexually abused her son Todd.

Todd stated the man had assaulted him three times before he fought back.

“He wanted to go places, and I didn’t want to go at that point because I knew something was wrong. It just didn’t feel right,” Todd explained. “I remember I was sitting on my living room couch in Baldwin Hills, [California], and my mom was there. He came in the room, and I just jumped on him. I wanted to kill him at that point, because I really felt like I was in such pain, and I wanted to attack him.”

Betty recalled stepping in. “I had been molested myself [as a child],” Betty shared. “I knew something was wrong.”

She then said, “I told [the man], ‘Leave my house right now.'”

When the man refused to leave, Betty grabbed a knife from the kitchen. “I forced him out of the house,” she continued. “And I called [Todd’s] father and told his father what had happened. He didn’t believe it.”