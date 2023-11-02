‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Shares Heartbreaking News About 5-Year-Old Son Miles

“It was so hard to leave.” Ginger Zee’s son became sick one night before she went to work

The Good Morning America meteorologist made a touching Instagram post about the recent cold weather front that’s left part of the country shivering in its boots.



Zee wore a stylish striped wool coat in shades of yellow, white, black, and gray as she appeared on air, though she seemed a bit tired.

However, as she discussed a breathtaking sunrise and even shared a photo, she also took a moment to talk about her son, Miles.

Apparently, the TV personality had to leave for work while her son expressed not feeling well. Zee shared how it was harder than usual for her to leave that morning.

“Sleepy or frozen? Gorgeous sunrise as some record lows are falling across the south and coldest air of the season filters into the northeast now. And I am definitely sleepy…little guy got sick and had us up late. Always so hard to leave but especially when they’re feeling icky,” Zee captioned the post.

Zee shares Miles, aged 5, and Adrian, aged 6 with her husband of nine years, Ben Aaron.

The weather reporter often travels for work, which can make leaving her children a struggle that gets worse each time.

Zee didn’t go into details about how sick Miles was, but she did seem eager to get back to him as soon as possible.

Ginger Slays In A Maxi Dress At Halloween Party

Zee recently showed off her figure at a Halloween party she hosted at her Rockland County, New York residence.

Another social media post shows The ABC news anchor smiling warmly in photos while wearing a strapless white tulle corset dress that showed off her toned legs.

She completed the look with nude colored platform heels, a ghoulish blue wig and headpiece made of red and black roses.

“Our Halloween party was full of mambo magic by @eddietorresjr and superb crew great night with super friends. #halloween #costumeparty #october #party #mambo #dancers #mamboprince,” Zee captioned the Instagram post.

Fans were amused by sneak peaks of her Halloween party, claiming that Zee’s costume made her look almost “unrecognizable.”

“Did not recognize you Ginger, looked like a great party,” said one comment.

“Awesome! Love to see people embracing & having fun with Halloween,” said another user.

Another commenter said: “Looks amazing! Wish I could have been there.”

Rob Marciano Also Gets Into The Spooky Spirit

Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, 55, also participated in the spooky festivities of Halloween 2023.

The television personality shared snaps of him and his son, Mason aged 5, carving pumpkins together on his Instagram stories. Mason grinned in the photo that captured him focused on the pumpkin in front of him.

“He [Mason] doesn’t like this part of pumpkin carving,” Marciano captioned the picture.

We’re sure that everyone had a lovely Halloween season.

Until next year!