Gisele Bündchen Is Seen For the First Time Since Welcoming Baby With Joaquim Valente

A little over a month after she reportedly welcomed her third child, Gisele Bündchen was seen out and about for the first time.

According to Page Six, Bündchen was spotted relaxing on a yacht in Miami with her 12-year-old daughter, Vivian, and boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, last weekend.

The supermodel was seen wearing a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit, a black sarong, and sunglasses. Valente was shirtless while hanging out on the boat, while Vivan wore a floral pink bikini.

Gisele Bündchen hasn’t been active on social media since welcoming her third child with Joaquim Valente. She shares custody of her eldest children, Vivian and Benjamin, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Bunchen wrote about how excited she was for 2025.

“A new year is a special time to reflect on all that we have learned and what are the new things we want to create in our lives,” she wrote. “We are each responsible for where we chose to focus our energy and for what we create. May you choose to nurture your energy in ways that fill your heart with love and compassion—for yourself and for others.”

She then added, “Wishing you endless blessings and an extraordinary journey ahead. Let’s make 2025 an amazing year! Sending so much love to all.”

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Welcomed a Baby Boy Earlier This Year

A source close to the couple revealed to People that they welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Although his first name remains unknown, the little one’s middle name is River.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have been romantically linked since June 2023. Valente was Bündchen’s jiu-jitsu instructor before that.

Bündchen was married to Brady for 13 years before the former spouses parted ways in late 2022. During a 2022 episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady reflected on the struggles he went through during that year.

““We should all have self-awareness; it’s a hard trait to have,” he said. “We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days. For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing.”

He further pointed out, “I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.”