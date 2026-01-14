George Clooney Goes After Famed Filmmaker for ‘Cruel’ Criticism of Fellow Actors

Ready to share his thoughts, George Clooney went after famed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for his “cruel” criticism of various actors.

While accepting his best award for Jay Kelly at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards last weekend, Clooney gave a shout-out to Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard, whom Tarantino recently criticized.

“By the way, Paul Dano, and Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard, I would be honored to work with those actors. Honored,” the famous actor declared.

He also stated that Jay Kelly was “made by people who love actors.”

“That’s an important part,” Clooney continued. “People I’ve known most of my life… actually, most of them are actors. I have a great affinity [for them], and I don’t enjoy watching people be cruel.”

Continuing to slam Tarantino’s criticism, Clooney said, “We are living in a time of cruelty. We don’t need to be adding to it.”

Last month, Tarantino slammed Dano, Wilson, and Lillard. He referred to Dano as “the weakest f—ing actor in SAG” while declaring he “can’t stand” Wilson. He then added that he doesn’t care for Lillard.

While at GalaxyCon, Lillard responded to Tarantino’s remark by declaring, “Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn’t like me as an actor. Eh, whatever. Who gives a s—.”

The Scream star further pointed, “It hurts your feelings. It f—ing sucks. And you wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood.”

George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino Previously Worked Together in the Late ’90s

Clooney and Tarantino previously worked together as actors in the 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn. Although they played brothers in the horror cult classic, the duo has had multiple disagreements over the years.

Tarantino previously slammed Clooney by stating the actor wasn’t a “movie star.”

“It’s been a long while since I think George Clooney has drawn anybody to an audience,” he said. “When was the last time that he had a hit in this millennium?”

Clooney addressed the comment during an interview with GQ.

“Quentin said some s– about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” he stated. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, he’s not a movie star.”

Clooney further noted, “And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f—ng career. So now I’m like, all right, dude, f– off. I don’t mind giving him s—. He gave me s—-.”