‘Full House’ Star Reveals When She First Became Interested in Alcohol

Years after she became sober, Full House star Jodie Sweetin opened up about her former struggles with alcohol.

During her recent appearance on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show podcast, the actress recalled becoming interested in alcohol for the first time while attending her Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure’s 1996 wedding to Valeri Bure.

She was 14 years old at the time.

“Well, the first time I ever drank, I was like 14,” Sweetin explained. “And it was at Candace’s wedding, and I was just a blackout drinker. “The last thing I remember doing, I think, is somewhere around the end — the YMCA, and then I don’t remember anything from the rest of the night.”

Continuing to speak about her first experience with alcohol, the Full House star stated, “It was awful, and it was ugly, and it was embarrassing, and my mother was horrified.”

She then shared, “I was at the table, and I was drinking…I was across the room from my mom. They would pour a glass of wine, then get around to pouring more, and I was like, ‘I’ll take a little more, please.’ Like an idiot, 13, 14-year-old, you know?”

Pointing out what types of alcohol she was consuming, Sweetin said it was “a lot of red wine.”

The actress also said that she “felt awful” the next day, but something “clicked” in her.

“And that moment — I was horrified the next day, and it was awful, but it clicked, something in there, and I was like, ‘Oh, that was fun. You didn’t give a s— about anything. You just don’t remember it,'” she said.

After partying at 15 and 16 years old, friends told her to slow down. That was when she turned to dr-gs.

The ‘Full House’ Star Got Sober After Years of Struggle With Addiction

Earlier this year, Sweetin discussed how enough was enough, and she got sober in 2008. She not only battled alcohol struggles but she had to deal with d–g addiction.

“I had gone to treatment in my 20s, and then I had kids,” she explained on the Barely Famous Podcast with Kail Lowry.“And then I got sober, and then I drank again, and then I got sober.”

She officially became sober in 2008.

“It’s been up and down, but it’s been 16 years since I’ve drank alcohol and 13 years since I relapsed on meds with a car accident that I was in,” Sweetin said.

Although she is finally sober, Sweetin admitted it “was hard” getting “back into acting” due to everyone wanting to talk about her addiction struggles.

“There were times I was like, ‘Oh, why didn’t I just keep my mouth shut? Why didn’t I just say I don’t want to talk about it, because now it’s all that people want to talk about,'” she added. “But, through it, I got to come back to Fuller [House] and I just never gave up, knowing that I had more to offer than just being some salacious story.”