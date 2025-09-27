Former Miss Universe Contestant Tyra Spaulding Dead at 26

Tyra Spaulding, a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant, has passed away.

On September 23, Spaulding was found deceased in her apartment, in what authorities suspect was a suicide, according to The Gleaner, citing the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU). Relatives reportedly discovered the former Miss Universe contestant hanging in her bedroom.

Spaulding was 26.

Confirming Spaulding’s death, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization shared a tribute on Instagram.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding,” the organization wrote in part alongside a photo and footage of her competing in Miss Universe Jamaica. “She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty, and kind spirit touched every life she encountered.”

“…We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us,” the organization concluded.

Tyra Spaulding was Open About Her Mental Health Struggles

Before her death, Spaulding had posted several candid YouTube videos discussing her mental health struggles.

“I resigned from my 9 to 5 job, but it was a terrible decision because my mental health just took up plummeted,” she revealed in a post at the end of August. “And guys, I was at the point where I made a plan to kill myself, so anybody on air, considering [leaving your job] just don’t don’t do it.”

In the video, Spaulding also revealed that she had previously attempted suicide and was receiving therapy with help from her former boss.

“I’m fighting for my life over here,” she admitted in a video posted on September 5. “I feel like I need to go out and do something because my mind is trying to kill me. And if I do nothing, I am going to die … I am fighting for my life … I’m definitely in a battle right now.”

In the video, Spaulding said she was having suicidal thoughts “every day” and felt “overwhelmed.” She also expressed her struggle “to build a sustainable future” while trying to balance her work with being an entrepreneur.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.