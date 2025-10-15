Former Disney Channel Star to Undergo Brain Surgery

Former Disney Channel and General Hospital star Kirsten Storms has shared that she is going to have brain surgery soon.

The actor, 41, has shared a comprehensive story of the aneurysm she’s suffering from, and the procedure she needs to deal with it. She took to Instagram to talk about what awaits her.

On October 14, Kirsten Storms made an Instagram post of nine slides that explains her story. A lengthy caption adds further to the story.

In 2021, the actor had to undergo surgery to remove a brain cyst that was “causing [her] problems.” There was another, but for whatever reason, it was left. Most likely to avoid unnecessary risk by removing a non-bothersome cyst.

However, in January this year, she got another scan done. Apparently, it was because she “had symptoms that doctors thought could’ve been brain-related.”

And the doctors did indeed find something else plaguing her brain — an aneurysm.

“When I say that I was shocked when the doctors told me they found an aneurysm on the right side of my brain… welp, I basically launched into a standup comedy routine,” she wrote.

Storms previously mentioned how she relied on humor to cope with strong emotions. So it’s of little wonder she immediately turned to jokes.

Kirsten Storms Suffering From Brain Aneurysm

Kirsten Storms explained the next steps of her journey. Doctors fed a camera through her body to check out the aneurysm. Unfortunately, they found the aneurysm in a “complex situation,” so they couldn’t deal with it right away.

“I checked in with my super smart surgeon, completed my first few months at work, started my hiatus, and left California,” she continued.

Kirsten Storms went on to explain how the experiences with her brain have shaped her life in recent years.

“Aneurysms (obviously) can be caused by stress… and since the January scan showed a new, but very small, squatter (aka cyst) on my brain stem — it was clear I needed to change some things in my life asap,” she wrote. “For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me.”

Kirsten Storms went on to thank Emmie Ryan for her constant support, and to bring up crocheting again as the brilliant coping mechanism it is.