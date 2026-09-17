Florida Georgia Line Confirms Huge Plans for 2027

Florida Georgia Line is officially back together!

Videos by Suggest

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are reuniting as the country duo prepares to return to the stage for a series of festival appearances in 2027.

The pair announced their plans on Instagram, revealing that they will kick off their reunion performances at the Stagecoach Music Festival in California in April.

While the duo has not yet shared the complete festival lineup, their announcement hints that more dates are coming.

The promotional image features Hubbard and Kelley standing together against a concrete wall. Spray-painted lettering behind them reads, “Anything Goes Again — The Festival Tour.”

“Y’all ready for an epic summer? LFG,” they wrote in the caption, adding a fire emoji.

The post included a list of 12 festival dates, although all but Stagecoach were blurred. The duo announced another appearance a few hours later, confirming that they will perform at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 10-13.

The reunion comes after Hubbard previously hinted that the pair had been discussing a return to the stage.

During an interview with Chicago country radio station US99 earlier this year, Hubbard teased that the duo had plans for 2027. He also revealed that he and Kelley had been spending time together again.

“I would say we’ve got some things in the works for next year. We’re excited,” Hubbard said, adding that he had been “hanging out” with Kelley and “having a good time.”

Hubbard then suggested fans could see Florida Georgia Line performing together again sooner rather than later.

“We’re kind of itching to get back on stage, so we’ll probably put some shows together next year,” he revealed. “That’s about as much as we’ve planned at this point. We’re both excited. It’s gonna be a fun year next year.”

Florida Georgia Line formed in 2010 and became one of country music’s biggest acts of the following decade. The duo scored major hits including “Cruise,” “This Is How We Roll,” “Dirt,” “H.O.L.Y.” and “Meant to Be.”

Hubbard and Kelley announced their split in 2022, with both musicians going on to pursue solo careers.

Now, after several years apart, the country stars are bringing Florida Georgia Line back to the stage. More 2027 festival dates are expected to be announced as the duo builds out its reunion plans.