Female Celeb Accuses Male Social Media Star of Violently Shoving Her to the Ground

Social media personality Noelle Leyva has accused fitness influencer Bradley Martyn of physically assaulting her during a Halloween party in Los Angeles. She has requested a restraining order against him, while Martyn has strongly denied her allegations.

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According to TMZ, Leyva claims Martyn hit her across the chest and violently shoved her to the ground during an altercation at a party hosted by boxer Ryan Garcia and streamer N3on.

The alleged incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on October 29, when the former business associates crossed paths at the gathering.

In her court filing, Leyva claims Martyn verbally attacked her before striking and pushing her. She also alleges that he called her a derogatory name and left her frightened for her safety.

Witnesses Support Noelle Leyva’s Account

Three witnesses reportedly submitted statements supporting Leyva’s account. One witness claims Martyn used both hands to forcefully shove her backward.

Leyva also alleges that tensions between them date back to a failed business partnership. She claims Martyn harassed her online after their professional relationship ended following a contract dispute.

Now, she wants a judge to order Martyn to remain at least 50 yards away from her. She also wants the court to prevent him from making negative statements about her on social media, either directly or through other people.

Meanwhile, Martyn has rejected the accusations. His attorney, Charles Lew, told the outlet that his client categorically disputes Leyva’s account of the October 29 confrontation.

Martyn also claimed that multiple witnesses would support his version of events. He described the restraining order request as an attempt to extort money from him.

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly opened an investigation after someone filed a battery report on October 29.

However, authorities have not announced any criminal charges against Martyn.