Father Of Three Fatally Stabbed On New York Bus Following Seating Dispute

A beloved New York father of three, Alvin Francis, 41, was stabbed to death on a bus following a seating dispute with an unidentified suspect. Reportedly, Francis was on his way to a Mother’s Day dinner with his family.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, the incident took place on Sunday, May 12, at around 2 p.m. While riding a shuttle bus at Crescent and Etna Streets in Brooklyn, a heated quarrel between Francis and a suspect erupted. Reportedly, the fighting was over a seat on the bus.

The dispute escalated and turned violent. The suspect, who is described as wearing a backpack, allegedly stabbed Francis in the stomach.

Panic erupted at the scene as the bus’s occupants exited it when it stopped. A neighbor in the area spoke with News 12 Brooklyn, revealing what he heard and saw.

“I heard some people screaming,” the neighbor told the outlet. “So I looked out my window and I [saw] the bus was stopped there, and everybody was running out the bus and in matter than three seconds the cops were here”

Alvin Francis was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested as reported on Monday, May 12.

Family Reacts

Francis’s wife, Candice Todman-Francis, revealed to the New York Daily News that the last thing his husband told her was “See you when I get home.” She also told the outlet that they agreed on what they would have for dinner for Mother’s Day.

Hours later, she became worried about Francis, thinking he was arrested.

“I hadn’t heard from him, so I tracked his phone and I saw him at the precinct. So I called the precinct,” Todman-Francis said. Later, police officers arrived at her doorstep and broke the tragic news. Her husband was dead.

In a family statement shared with the New York Post, Francis’s family described him as a “loving and dedicated father, husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin, and friend who was taken from us far too soon.”

“At this moment, our family is asking for privacy and space as we grieve. We will not be providing any additional comments at this time. We are placing our full trust in law enforcement as they continue their investigation, and we remain hopeful that justice will be served.”