‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Bad Boys’ Actor Ties the Knot

Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Ioan Gruffudd recently snagged his second wife, producer and actress Bianca Wallace.

The 51-year-old Fantastic Four actor and his 32-year-old bride took to Instagram on April 25 to announce they’ve tied the knot—proving love has no age limit.

Gruffudd and Wallace shared a heartfelt video featuring grainy footage set to Martin Arteta’s song “Past Lives.” The video showed them kissing, sipping champagne, and embracing, with the ocean as their backdrop.

“Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later,” the adorable May-December couple wrote alongside their post.

The actors have had a very public, Instagram official courtship over the past few years.

The couple shared their engagement announcement in a joint Instagram post in January 2024.

“The most precious thing happened…” the duo penned in their caption to an impossibly sweet and not at all staged photo. In the snap, the couple is seen embracing, with Wallace holding up her hand to display her emerald and diamond engagement ring.

Gruffudd publicly announced his relationship with Wallace in October 2021, sharing the news via an Instagram post.

“Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace,” the Liar actor captioned a fun snap of the two grinning wide.

The Actor’s New Marriage Follows a Reportedly Rocky Divorce

Gruffudd was previously married to 56-year-old actress Alice Evans. They filed for divorce in March 2021 after being married since 2007. The pair, who met while working on 102 Dalmatians in 2000, have two daughters, Ella and Elsie.

The split was not an easy one, according to The Daily Beast. Gruffudd obtained a three-year restraining order against Evans in 2022 after her online posts targeted him and his girlfriend, Wallace. Evans claimed financial struggles post-split, earning just $300 monthly in royalties, while Gruffudd reportedly lived a luxurious lifestyle with his girlfriend.

Gruffudd was ordered to pay $3,000 in child support and $1,500 in spousal support amid ongoing legal disputes. Meanwhile, he accused Evans of exaggerating her financial issues and trying to alienate their daughters from him, per The Daily Beast.

Wallace, who met Gruffudd while he worked on the Australian series Harrow, has also faced legal issues. In 2023, Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter, Ella, filed a restraining order against Wallace, alleging she slammed her head in a door during an argument, according to PEOPLE.

But you know what, love is never easy. Mazel tov, you crazy kids.