Evanescence Rocker Quits Music Industry: ‘I Just Can’t Identify with Today‘s Attitude and Values’

A former Evanescence rocker recently announced she is planning to quit the music industry due to its current “attitudes and values.”

In a post on Instagram last week, singer-guitarist Jen Majura revealed she is officially stepping away from her music career.

“After careful consideration, observing what’s going on in the music industry, AI related developments and change in society I’ve come to the conclusion to step away,” she wrote.

Magura then stated that some of her followers have heard her discuss her plan “quite a while ago.”

“Instead of wasting another year of my life constantly hoping for new energy, drive, and creativity, I’ve reached a point in my life where I can confidently lean back in peace,” she continued. “While time allowed me, I was able to collect an amazing amount of beautiful experiences, tours, shows, travels, and moments!”

She went on to say she is grateful for every bit of her experiences. “I am grateful for every bit of that, but the world has changed. I can confidently make up my mind to stop.”

The Evanescence Rocker Isn’t Planning to Never Create Any Music Again After Stepping Away from the Industry

Magura further pointed out that she is not saying she will never create any music again, whether in a recording or live setting.

“But for now, I feel there are healthier and better things to fill my life with good vibes and not deal with the overwhelming amount of ridiculousness that comes with the music industry now days. I just can’t identify with today‘s attitude and values anymore.”

She then wished all the “ambitious and remaining creators” all the best. “To you, the fans, I wanna give you a giant virtual hug and say THANK YOU for all your support, love, and faith throughout these years of me being an active touring musician. I am grateful.”

In her final musical endeavor, she is sharing four tracks with her fans. The songs were written over a decade with well-known guitarist Dennis Hormes.

“Found these old demo recordings while cleaning out stuff from my computer and thought they are too good to not be shared,” she added.

Magura worked with numerous bands throughout the years. She was with Evanescence from 2015 to 2022.