Erewhon Makes Eyebrow-Raising Change to One of Its Most Popular Smoothies

Erewhon has made a minor change to one their most popular smoothies that provokes big questions.

Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie has been a staple of Erewhon since its debut in the summer of 2022. The influencer’s name has been placed firmly on the 20-ounce drink that is promoted to be healthy for your skin.

Although not overly healthy on the wallet, being priced at $20.

Well, many have noticed a rather strange omission to one of Los Angeles’ cultural icons. Hailey Bieber has been removed from its name.

Much like the absolutely devastating name change of Apple TV’s name, the staple smoothie is now simply named the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. The Los Angeles Times confirmed that the name change has been enacted franchise-wide after numerous visits.

The Hailey Bieber drink was an atypical one for Erewhon, as it was the only special smoothie to be available for more than the allotted time. Although it appears now that Erewhon wants the drink solely for themselves, so are making it a regular flavor, no influencer strings attached.

We Don’t Yet Know Why Hailey Bieber Was Removed From Her Own Erewhon Smoothie

Los Angeles Times thought to ask the staff why the smoothie had unaffiliated itself with Justin Bieber’s wife. Although, as expected, the staff are in the dark as much as the public.

Allegedly, at least one speculated that the contract expired, which is a plausibility. Regardless, we have no solid information on the change.

I suppose fans can no longer expect to see collaborations or social media posts of Hailey Bieber promoting the drink. It’s now simply one of the Erewhon roster.

It may be safe to assume that having Hailey’s name on the drink was no longer deemed worthwhile, considering how cemented the idea has become in L.A.

Sales don’t appear to be impacted, although with the change being silent, I’m sure most haven’t even noticed. I do wonder how sales will react with a public statement, but we can’t hold our breath for that.

Sorry to be the bearer of such terrible news.