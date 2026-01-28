Emmy Winner Who Worked on ‘Get Smart,’ ‘Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Dead at 97: Rip to Bruce Bilson

Bruce Bilson, the Emmy-winning television director whose work helped shape some of America’s most beloved sitcoms, has died at the age of 97.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on January 16. A family member confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bilson’s career spanned more than five decades and hundreds of television episodes. He earned critical acclaim for his work during the golden age of network television. Most notably, he won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1968 for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for an episode of the spy comedy Get Smart.

Born on May 19, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, Bilson grew up surrounded by entertainment industry talent. His mother was a screenwriter and his father a film producer, giving him early exposure to storytelling and production. After completing his studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, he served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career in television.

Bruce Bilson Was Responsible For Many Classic Comedies

Bilson first made his mark behind the camera in the 1950s and 1960s as an assistant director on a range of hit shows. His early credits included work on the iconic The Andy Griffith Show, where he helped guide episodes of the beloved sitcom set in the fictional town of Mayberry.

Over the years, he became known for his deft touch with comedy and character-driven storytelling. In addition to Get Smart, he directed episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and many other classic series, including Hogan’s Heroes, MASH*, The Odd Couple, The Patty Duke Show, and Hawaii Five-O.

Colleagues and fans alike remember Bilson for his generosity and calm presence on set. These qualities helped bring out strong performances from the cast and crew.

Bilson is survived by his wife, Renne Jarrett, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including actress Rachel Bilson. A memorial service is planned in Los Angeles to celebrate his life and enduring contributions to television.

His work left a lasting mark on the television landscape. His influence will continue to be felt by audiences around the world.