Elisabeth Hasselbeck Slams Rosie O’Donnell For ‘Lying’ About Their Infamous 2007 Fight on ‘The View’

Refusing to hold back, Elisabeth Hasselbeck unleashes on Rosie O’Donnell, accusing the comedian of lying about their infamous 2007 fight on The View.

During a recent appearance on the Ricki-Lee, Tim, & Joel podcast, O’Donnell claimed that the spat “was prepared” by the show’s then-producer Bill Geddie. She then said that she had “bent over backwards” for Hasselbeck before she questioned her patriotism in front of a live audience. The duo went back and forth with their heated argument, resulting in a split screen.

“That was prepared so the whole thing, I think, was a setup,” O’Donnell said while recalling the on-air incident. “Our producer is not an on-the-fly kind of guy. He wasn’t, like, Mr. Let’s-go-to-a-split-screen.”

Following the fight with Hasselbeck, O’Donnell asked to be let out of her The View contract early.

However, Hasselbeck has a different take on what happened. In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, she asked her former The View co-host to “stop the madness” and “stop the lying.”

“And even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you,” Hasselbeck stated, tearfully. “And it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop. Stop the madness, stop the lying, and just be free.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck also said that she attempted to contact Rosie O’Donnell following the on-air spat. She now believes O’Donnell is speaking about the moment as a way to personally attack her, her personal character, and the integrity of their work on the show.

Rosie O’Donnell Responds to Elisabeth Hasselbeck By Declaring She Doesn’t Hold Back

Just after Elisabeth Hasselbeck tearfully called her out, Rosie O’Donnell responded by stating “nothing” holds her back.

In a recent Instagram post, O’Donnell said she caught Hasselbeck’s response to her comments about the 2007 The View fight. She said it was a “surprise” and began reading a script of Hasselbeck’s remarks.

“You forgive me? What a relief,” O’Donnell said while responding to Hasselbeck’s statement that she would forgive her if she would “stop lying.”

Remarking on Hasselbeck’s comment that she prays “God’s fire and glory” will protect her from whatever is holding her back, O’Donnell said, “Nothing’s holding me back, Elisabeth. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Rosie O’Donnell! I don’t hold back, sweetheart.”

O’Donnell continued by stating, “Trust me, I’m full of freedom and glory. Honey, this wasn’t about you or your character. It was about the truth of what happened, from my perspective. That’s it.”

She then noted, “Hate to tell you, I don’t really think about you that much until an interviewer asks me. It’s not like I’m walking around going, “God, do you think Elisabeth will ever forgive me?’ I’m not.”